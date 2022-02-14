EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $3,450.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00037112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00104451 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,588,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

