Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the January 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $112.31. 40,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.48. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $201.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolution AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

