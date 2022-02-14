Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.32 ($38.30).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.57) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.78) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.23) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($32.30) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.93) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching €29.38 ($33.77). The stock had a trading volume of 641,253 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.30. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.78) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.90).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.