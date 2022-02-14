Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

XCUR opened at $0.17 on Friday. Exicure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The business had revenue of ($3.68) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 898.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

