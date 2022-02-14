F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 14,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.