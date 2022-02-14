Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$810.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $517.59. 5,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $363.48 and a 1 year high of $550.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.76.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

