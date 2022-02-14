Fear (FEAR) Market Cap Tops $3.91 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Fear has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $225,771.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001430 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00036710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00104415 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

