FIL Ltd Acquires 10,492 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.09% of Ingredion worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 39.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after acquiring an additional 243,890 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

