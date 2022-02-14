FIL Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MongoDB by 35.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,172 shares of company stock valued at $63,269,962 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

MDB opened at $427.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.58 and a 200 day moving average of $461.82. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

