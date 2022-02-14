FIL Ltd Buys 12,239 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 352.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,039,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $2,242,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $117.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.05.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.