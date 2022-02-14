FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $255.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.20 and its 200 day moving average is $249.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

