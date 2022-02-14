FIL Ltd Purchases 154 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $172.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.57 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.07.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.50.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

