FIL Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $79.64 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

