Financial Comparison: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) & Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

33.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iMedia Brands and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -4.08% -33.13% -6.62% Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iMedia Brands and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

iMedia Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 200.05%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and Velocity Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $454.17 million 0.34 -$13.23 million ($1.08) -6.58 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Summary

iMedia Brands beats Velocity Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories. The Emerging segment consists of its developing business models, which include Media Commerce Services, ShopHQHealth, ShopBulldogTV, and J.W. Hulme and Float Left. The company was founded on June 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.