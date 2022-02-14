Financial Review: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -66.74% -106.42% -27.97% CBIZ 7.49% 13.82% 6.15%

This table compares Riskified and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $169.74 million 6.43 -$11.35 million N/A N/A CBIZ $963.90 million 2.06 $78.30 million $1.49 25.58

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riskified and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 213.79%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than CBIZ.

Summary

CBIZ beats Riskified on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services segment includes group health benefits consulting, property and casualty brokerage, retirement plan services, and payroll. The National Practices segment deals with managed networking and hardware, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded by Michael G. DeGroote Sr. on October 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

