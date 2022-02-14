Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.30.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. Finning International has a one year low of C$29.71 and a one year high of C$40.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 997 shares in the company, valued at C$38,384.50.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.