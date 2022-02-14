First Manhattan Co. Buys Shares of 1,865 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $5,816,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

CHPT stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

