First Manhattan Co. Has $68,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.