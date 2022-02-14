First Manhattan Co. Takes Position in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BASE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

BASE stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. Couchbase Inc has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

