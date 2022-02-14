First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNRN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $10.80. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

