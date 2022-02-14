First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FNWB. Zacks Investment Research raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of FNWB stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $22.27. 860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

