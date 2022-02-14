First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 537.5% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.86.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
