First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 537.5% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 203,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 173.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.