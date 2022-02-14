First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,509 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.65% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $134,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

