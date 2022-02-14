First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Down 86.1% in January

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the January 15th total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FSD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 193,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,215. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

