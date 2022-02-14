First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Up 275.5% in January

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 275.5% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FGB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,518. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,907 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,968 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

