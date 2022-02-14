Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FLME stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Flame Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLME. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

