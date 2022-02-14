FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $306.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $304.00 to $306.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

FLT stock opened at $246.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.37. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,162,000 after buying an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

