FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $306.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $304.00 to $306.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.
FLT stock opened at $246.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.37. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,162,000 after buying an additional 97,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
