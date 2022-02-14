Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.82% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBJP opened at $48.46 on Monday. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $52.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95.

