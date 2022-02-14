Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 22,180 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDEM opened at $58.68 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.24.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

