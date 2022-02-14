Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.65% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIZE. Archetype Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $397,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $128.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.05. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $139.40.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.