Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $4.53 Million Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.23% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 165.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49.

