Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV opened at $52.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.