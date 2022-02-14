Fluity Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Fluity has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fluity has a market capitalization of $212,709.58 and $11.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.94 or 0.06897204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,656.00 or 1.00106430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,178,436 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.