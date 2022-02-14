FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.73% of FMC worth $85,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 115.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in FMC by 359.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 93,356 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.91. 7,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.15. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

