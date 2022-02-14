Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.20 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.82.

FTNT stock opened at $308.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.83. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

