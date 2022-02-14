Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.20 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.000 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.82.
FTNT stock opened at $308.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.83. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
