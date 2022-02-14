Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4227 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.
Fortis has increased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 71.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.
NYSE FTS traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. 708,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after buying an additional 104,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
