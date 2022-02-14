Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4227 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Fortis has increased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 71.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

NYSE FTS traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.94. 708,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,268,000 after buying an additional 104,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

