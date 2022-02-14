Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortive by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fortive by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Fortive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.