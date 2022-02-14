Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

