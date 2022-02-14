Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.08 billion-$8.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

FBHS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.05. 62,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

