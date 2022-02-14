Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Update

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the January 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMDF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 16,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,662. Fortune Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.