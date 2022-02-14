Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.53% of Forward Air worth $34,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Forward Air by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Forward Air by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,593. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.