FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $36.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet raised FOX from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. FOX has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,216 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,691,000 after acquiring an additional 471,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,025,000 after buying an additional 567,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

