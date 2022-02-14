Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 16,705 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Corning worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 198,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 226.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

