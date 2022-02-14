Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 400,000 Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,980,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Toast at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at about $43,706,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,980,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,583,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,426,891.
NYSE TOST opened at $27.59 on Monday. Toast, Inc has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92.
Toast Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
Featured Articles
