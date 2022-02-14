Franklin Resources Inc. Has $18.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $34.94 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

