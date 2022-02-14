Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 36,183 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Avangrid worth $16,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 78.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 57.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 31.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Avangrid stock opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $55.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

