Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 699,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.61% of Couchbase as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02. Couchbase Inc has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

