Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,292,595 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292,595 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.97% of Hims & Hers Health worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIMS opened at $4.72 on Monday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $962.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

