Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.88. 12,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,810. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.51 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Freshpet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.