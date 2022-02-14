Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 4637758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,162,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

